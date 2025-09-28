SEPELIOS Y PARTICIPACIONES

NASH, Stanley, q.e.p.d. - Sus primos Helen y Patricio Albornoz, hijos y nietos participan su fallecimiento y acompañan a Marcela y familia en el dolor. Entierro hoy, en Memorial de Pilar, 11 hs.

NASH, Stanley, q.e.p.d. - Su mujer Marcela; sus hijos Abigail y Daniel, Adriel y Natalia y Stanley David; sus nietos Emma, Frank, Thomas y Victoria participan su fallecimiento. Sus restos serán velados hoy, en Memorial de Pilar, a las 9, entierro 11 hs.

✡ NASH, Stanley, r.i.p. - 27-9-2025. - With a heavy heart, The Suburban Players bids farewell to Stanley, longtime member, patron, ex-president, talented director and steadfast friend. A cheerful soul with a zest for life, he helped us pull through hard times, created fun and memorable plays, was always glad to give a hand, and made everyone he came into contact with feel loved and appreciated. A gentleman through and through. We will miss him enormously. Our condolences to Marcela, Stanley and the rest of his family.

Aviso publicado en la edición impresa