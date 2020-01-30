La muerte de Kobe Bryant: la primera declaración pública de Vanessa, su mujer, después de la tragedia
Vanessa Bryant se pronunció públicamente el miércoles por primera vez desde el accidente de helicóptero en el que falleció su marido Kobe Bryant, una de sus hijas y otras siete personas.
La viuda del legendario basquetbolista recurrió a la red social Instagram para agradecer a la gente de todo el mundo por sus muestras de solidaridad desde el domingo, cuando ocurrió la tragedia. Además, anunció la creación de un fondo para apoyar a las otras familias enlutadas por el accidente.
"Gracias por todas las plegarias. Definitivamente las necesitamos"', escribió Vanessa Bryant. "Estamos totalmente devastadas por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado marido Kobe -el padre asombroso de nuestras niñas- y de mi hermosa y dulce Gianna -una hija amorosa, inteligente y maravillosa y una hermana increíble de Natalia, Bianka y Capri-. Estamos también destrozadas por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo, y compartimos íntimamente su pesar".
Los Bryant habrían festejado su decimonoveno aniversario de bodas en abril pasado. Tuvieron cuatro hijas, incluida Gianna, la adolescente de 13 años que pereció al desplomarse el helicóptero.
"No hay suficientes palabras para describir el dolor que sentimos ahora'', escribió Vanessa Bryant. "Me consuelo sabiendo que Kobe y Gigi estaban conscientes de que eran profundamente amados. Tuvimos la increíble bendición de tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Desearía que estuvieran aquí con nosotras por siempre. Eran nuestras bellas bendiciones, y nos las quitaron demasiado pronto''.
"No estoy segura de qué deparan nuestras vidas más allá de hoy, y es imposible imaginarlas sin ellos"', añadió Vanessa Bryant, y agregó: "Pero cada día nos despertamos tratando de seguir adelante, porque Kobe y nuestra bebita Gigi brillan, iluminándonos el camino. Nuestro amor por ellos es infinito y ello equivale a decir que es también inconmensurable. Sólo deseo que pudiera abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos. Y tenerlos aquí con nosotras para siempre''.
No se ha emitido un anuncio sobre los planes para un funeral o una ceremonia en memoria de Kobe y Gianna Bryant. Vanessa Bryant pidió que continúe el respeto a la privacidad de su familia, mientras comienza a "navegar por esta nueva realidad".