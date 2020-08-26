El equipo elegido por Messi: Manchester City

Cristian Grosso Comentar Me gusta Me gusta Compartir E-mail Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Guardar 26 de agosto de 2020 • 16:23

The club chosen by Lionel Messi to continue his career is Manchester City. The decision is part of a combo that the footballer made as a family: to leave Barcelona after 20 years and continue his career in English soccer. And not just anywhere, of course: with Pep Guardiola, the coach with whom he reached the top of world soccer at the Catalan club, and his friend Kun Agüero, the club's all-time top scorer. Messi's decision was confirmed to LA NACION by a source linked to Messi himself, who has a longstanding relationship with the player.

The words with which Messi informed this person of his determination reveal a mixture of pain for what is left behind with the expectation for the times to come. "I made the decision with Antonela to leave the Barca. It hurts my soul, but that's it. The cycle has been completed," said the Rosario native, who is on vacation for a few days, far from the noise generated yesterday by the news of his departure from the club where he arrived in 2000, at the age of 13. Words with the weight of the determination taken days ago, and that sent to Barcelona in a burofax that entered the offices of the club on Monday at 19.20.

Messi con el DT que mejor lo interpretó y con el que más a gusto se sintió: Pep Guardiola Fuente: AP

In the same talk, Messi advanced on his next steps: "I'm going to talk to Pep so he can arrange the arrival to the City. The soccer there is spectacular and it adapts to what I want", he commented to him. Something that since yesterday was circulating as a possibility, now has the value of Messi who put it into words. He chose Manchester City, a club-state that has the United Arab Emirates behind it, but not for that reason: it is the presence of Guardiola and Agüero what drives him to take this unexpected leap until recently.

What remains is a number of not insignificant bureaucratic steps. In principle, the Catalan club will make more efforts to get Messi to change his mind, something almost impossible at this point in time. The footballer, owner of dozens of records in Barcelona and elected six times as the Golden Ball, decided to take advantage of a clause in his contract to, precisely, break it. It is the one that specifies that before the end of each season he can inform the club of his decision to leave. The legal battle is a question that will probably be settled when Messi has already been away from Castelldefels, his Catalan refuge. According to the footballer, FIFA will grant him the transfer so that he can decide where to continue his career. Although that, it is known now, that destination already has a name: Manchester City.

En el City Messi, además de Guardiola, tendrá a su amigo Kun Agüero Crédito: Douglas Magno / AFP

The Premier League will start its new season on September 12th, although Manchester City will not play on the first date due to the fact that they played in the Champions League and have more rest time. Thus, according to the official schedule, City's first match in the English tournament will take place on the second date, against Wolverhampton, as an away team. Will September 19th be the date when Messi will appear for the first time with the 10 shirt of his new club?