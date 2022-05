La agenda de la TV del sábado: la final de la Champions League, Fórmula 1 en Mónaco y la tercera ronda de Roland Garros

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 22: George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 22, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Joe Portlock - Formula 1 - Formula 1