WhereisPengShuai, el reclamo que encabezó Serena Williams por la aparición de la tenista china

(FILES) This file photo taken on January 13, 2019 shows China's Peng Shuai serving the ball during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. - The boss of women's tennis has cast doubt on November 18, 2021 on an email posted on China's media purportedly from tennis player Peng Shuai, saying it "only raises my concerns as to her safety." (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE

WILLIAM WEST - AFP