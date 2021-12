Boris Johnson recibe una “pateadura” en una elección local británica

TOPSHOT - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre near Ramsgate on December 16, 2021. - Britain recorded 78,610 coronavirus cases in laboratories yesterday, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit last year, as the country nervously awaits further evidence of the variant's severity and impact. (Photo by Leon Neal / various sources / AFP)

LEON NEAL - Getty Images Europe