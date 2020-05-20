Coronavirus: la influencer polaca que decidió pasar la cuarentena en una exótica isla remota de Yemen
Las imágenes de Yemen que suelen circular en los medios de comunicación generalmente son de edificios bombardeados, personas caminando entre los escombros, refugiados hacinados en precarios campamentos y heridos por la devastadora guerra civil que comenzó en 2015 .
Por lo tanto, no muchos piensan en Yemen como un destino turístico. Sin embargo, fue el lugar que eligió Eva Zu Beck , una influencer de viajes polaca de 29 años, para pasar la cuarentena en plena pandemia de coronavirus .
Beck, "que viaja a lugares donde la mayoría de los turistas no se atreven a ir", llegó a Socotra , la principal isla del archipiélago yemení que lleva el mismo nombre el 15 de marzo, y que se encuentra entre el mar Arábigo y el golfo de Adén en el océano Índico, frente a las costas del Cuerno de África.
Tierra de grandes dragos, aguas cristalinas y rojizos acantilados, Socotra es uno de los pocos rincones del país que no han sido afectados por la guerra, que cobró la vida de al menos 233.000 personas y ocasionó pérdidas económicas de hasta 89.000 millones de dólares , según la última estimación de la ONU en 2019.
"¡Estoy de vuelta en Socotra! Llegué a esta épica isla yemení en mayo pasado, me enamoré y me prometí volver dentro de un año. Socotra es uno de los lugares más remotos y secretos del mundo. Durante varios años durante el conflicto en Yemen, estuvo completamente cerrada a los turistas. Un solo vuelo semanal se reanudó hace unos meses, lo que hace posible venir aquí. También es mucho más seguro que el continente: la violencia reciente en Yemen nunca afectó realmente a la isla", escribió Beck en un posteo.
WELCOME TO SOCOTRA ISLAND, YEMEN, FROM A GIANT SAND DUNE. I'm back on Socotra! I came to this epic Yemeni island last May, fell in love with it and promised myself to come back within a year. Socotra is one of the most remote and secretive places in the world. For several years during the conflict in Yemen, it was completely closed off to tourists. A single weekly flight resumed a few months back, making it possible to come here. It's also much safer than the mainland: the recent violence in Yemen never really affected the island. It's all mountain, beach and wilderness. Only the basics: very slow and sporadic internet, camping, no running water, or comfort. Just pure, raw adventure. My favourite kind of travel [R] More updates on how I'm dealing with the Coronavirus situation coming soon. Photo by @fearlessandfar. With @welcometosocotra
En las fotografías que sube la influencer a su cuenta @evazubeck, se pueden observar las riquezas naturales del lugar, que fue reconocido como Patrimonio Natural de la Humanidad por la Unesco en 2008 .
En comparación con la mayoría de las personas que han permanecido encerradas en sus hogares los últimos meses, Beck pasa su tiempo al aire libre, recorriendo los exóticos paisajes que ofrece la isla. Sin embargo, la influencer dijo a sus seguidores que no se dejen engañar por las apariencias y que no todo es tan perfecto como parece.
"He recibido muchos mensajes de personas que dicen que les encantaría intercambiar lugares conmigo, porque su vida actual es demasiado estresante. Sí, el 99% de estos deseos son fantasías (...) Sin embargo, eso me hizo pensar: ¿estoy más tranquila, menos estresada, porque estoy en esta isla remota? ¿Acaso alejarse a un lugar como este puede matar las ansiedades?", reflexionó.
THE MYTH ABOUT LIVING ON A REMOTE ISLAND. I've been getting a lot of messages from people saying they'd love to trade places with me, because their current life is too stressful. Yes, 99% of these wishes are fantasies. If offered a one-way ticket, most would decline it. But it's been a strong enough trend to get me thinking: AM I calmer, less stressed, because I'm on this remote island? Can "getting away" to a place like this kill your anxieties? After 2 months on the island, the answer is: absolutely not. Anxiety is part of the deal you make when you make the decision to stay in a place like this. You just sign up for a different set of worries. Yes, being here is probably less monotonous than staying home. You can go outside and enjoy nature, you can practice your photography and socialize. Those are currently luxuries for most people. But choosing to stay in a place this remote is still a give-and-take, not a win-win. You're choosing to be far from the world you know. You're choosing uncertainty for your future. You're betting on a set of unknowns. Yes, travel itself is a set of unknowns you learn to navigate. But somehow, the pressure to navigate smoothly is less daunting when you know the whole world is moving openly. You have various options to change course or even abort the journey. These options don't exist right now, whether you're safe and bored at home, or uncertain and adventuring on a remote island. Over here, I share all your emotional roller coasters. I hear and feel all your anxieties. Photographic proof attached [R][R]??[R]?? I ask the same questions. When will this end? Will I be able to see my friends and family soon? How will this affect my job? WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON? The lesson is clear to me. The key to a calm mind is not a one-way ticket to a remote destination. The key to a calm mind is not an escape, because escapism eventually brings you crashing back home. Do you know the real location of this miracle key? It's in upper part of your body, right there at the top, behind your eyes and between your ears. It's in your mind, and your mind alone. I hope you're still staying strong, and safe, and sane [R]
"Después de 2 meses en la isla, la respuesta es: absolutamente no. La ansiedad es parte del trato que haces cuando tomas la decisión de quedarte en un lugar como este. Simplemente te apuntas para un conjunto diferente de preocupaciones. Sí, estar aquí es probablemente menos monótono que quedarse en casa. Puedes salir y disfrutar de la naturaleza, puedes practicar la fotografía y socializar. Esos son actualmente lujos para la mayoría de las personas. Pero elegir quedarse en un lugar tan remoto sigue siendo un toma y deja, no una ganancia total. Eliges estar lejos del mundo que conoces. Estás eligiendo la incertidumbre para tu futuro. Estás apostando por un conjunto de incógnitas", agregó.
Sin embargo, la influencer recibió nuevas críticas por no tomarse con seriedad la pandemia y subir fotos transitando libremente cuando la mitad de la población mundial estaba bajo alguna forma de confinamiento, por lo que pidió disculpas en su último posteo.
"Gracias a todos los que han estado tan preocupados por mi estadística en la isla. #Respect_Socotra, me ha dado una nueva perspectiva y pido disculpas si antes envié un mensaje equivocado. Las cosas son diferentes de lo que eran antes. Mi primer mes aquí fue un 'período de luna de miel', y la isla se vio muy aislada de la Covid-19 debido al tráfico restringido. Pero los tiempos cambian. Actualmente, se informan muchos casos en el continente de Yemen, y con algo de tráfico de botes hacia la isla, no todos en cuarentena adecuada (como parece), los locales tienen preocupaciones", escribió en el epígrafe de una foto en la que se muestra por primera vez con un barbijo.
2.5 MONTHS ON THE ISLAND: [R]2??[R] COVID-19 UPDATE. Thank you to everyone who has been so concerned about my stay on the island. [R] #Respect_Socotra, You have given me a new perspective and I apologize if I sent the wrong message before. Things are different from what they were before. My 1st month here was a "honeymoon period", and the island felt very much sealed from COVID-19 due to restricted traffic. But, times change. Currently, many cases are being reported in mainland Yemen, and with some boat traffic to the island, not all of it properly quarantined (as it seems), locals have concerns. People (not tourists) have continued to arrive on Socotra. People are on alert, and wary that there is a possibility that the virus will eventually make it here, whether that's tomorrow or in a year from now. Before, it felt safe to travel to different places around the island, but that's no longer the case. Over the last 3 weeks, I've been spending the majority of my time in a family home in one village and intend to keep it this way. According to health professionals, the island is free of COVID-19, and while people want to trust them, it's hard to know for sure without proper testing facilities. So in the village, Shibhan, they're starting to take measures, just in case. Getting ready for the future. My host is trying to change the greeting habits in the village (from a handshake and a kiss to a wave), which isn't easy but as he says, "we've got to start somewhere". We started sewing face masks. From the perspective of time, given the knowledge I have now about the spread and nature of the virus, would I have made the decision to come here in the first place? No. My intention was never to encourage active travel to remote places during a pandemic. Rather, I wanted to share the beauty of a place I was already in, a place that's little-known and needs to be protected. Remote places and populations are at a higher risk from the virus - in part because of limited healthcare infrastructure. Leaving? Hopefully. It's a work in progress. Please donate to @monarelief, a local NGO working to bring basic necessities to people in Yemen: patreon.com/monarelief [R]
Hasta la fecha, 167 personas se han contagiado de coronavirus en Yemen, de las cuales 28 murieron , según el último recuento de la Universidad Johns Hopkins. Las cifras son extremadamente bajas en comparación con otros países lo que ha levantado cierta sospecha.
"En algunos países se están haciendo tests solo a los casos más severos y críticos ahora mismo porque la capacidad es muy limitada", señaló a EFE Richard Brennan, director de Emergencia para la región del Mediterráneo Oriental de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), insistiendo en que hay "probablemente un subregistro en muchos de los países a lo largo de la región" .
WHAT'S THE SITUATION WITH COVID-19 ON SOCOTRA ISLAND? This is DAY 21 on the island, and as we enter a new month, I want to update you on the local situation. First and foremost, according to the local health authorities, there is no Coronavirus on Socotra Island. All the foreigners here were examined by a doctor, as a safety precaution, in the first week of our stay. Everyone is healthy. Flights haven't been arriving for 21 days. Domestic passenger boats have been on hold for around 2 weeks. Cargo boats have been asked to quarantine for several days on the sea before coming in to port, but a regular stream of supplies continues to come in for the local population of 60k people. It seems like the authorities are doing a good job at isolating the island. I used to call this our "desert island quarantine" but I've now realized that was a mistake, because there is no quarantine on Socotra. People here are lucky to be able to continue as normal. For many of my friends around the world, the quarantine means being confined to the walls of their urban home, and that's a much stricter reality than the one we are living. Our Socotri friends have been deeply welcoming, and of course some have offered to find me a local husband so I can live here forever. [R][R] I don't think I'm quite there yet! I should also add, I'm not the only foreigner here. There are around 15 in total - all have been here as long as, or longer than me. Some stayed willingly and others didn't have a choice - they missed the last commercial flight off the island. Some of us have become friends and are staying in the remote eastern corner of Socotra, where the Arabian Sea meets the Indian Ocean. The closest shop and antenna (where I can get internet, like now) are two hours away by motorbike. In between hiking and writing, I'm working on a couple of local community projects which I'd love to bring to life if I stay here a bit longer, and if things continue to be this calm here. One is related to raising local awareness about the plastic problem across the island, and the other - to preserving the local heritage. That's my reality for a while to come. What's yours? Sending you my love! [R][R]
El experto descartó sin embargo que se estén falseando las cifras. "La pregunta que nos siguen haciendo es estos países están escondiendo casos?", indicó, respondiendo que la OMS "no tiene prueba de ello".
BEING AN ADULT IS A MASSIVE SOCIAL SCAM. Right, dramatic headline out of the way. [R] Let's go. When I was a kid, I looked at the adults around me - my parents, teachers, caretakers - convinced that they had deciphered the mystery of life, found purpose and connected all the dots. After all, they were adults. "One day, when I'm an adult, I will also have my life magically in order", I thought. But as a teenager, I began to see cracks in my understanding of the adults around me. It turned out that many of them struggled. Married couples sought divorces. High-paid managers disliked their jobs. Parents of three gave little thought to how to raise their children. Everyone wasted time and money and energy, just like me, a teenager. That's not how I had imagined adulthood. Aren't adults meant to cruise through life with a calm, unrelenting confidence? As it turns out - no, they're not. That's just something we came to believe as kids, when adults acted as our guides to the world. The bubble bursts sometime in our twenties, and suddenly we feel inadequate and confused, because surely, by now, we should have our life in order? But the reality is, nobody has their life fully in order, all the time. For me, being an adult doesn't mean that you've deciphered the mysteries of life. For me, being an adult means, quite simply, taking responsibility for the choices you make in life. And if that's the expectation we shared with our kids more often, yes, maybe the internet would lose its "adulting" memes, but maybe adulting itself wouldn't be so dramatic and confusing. On the note of celebrating childhood, here are 3 great NGOs helping kids achieve their full potential: Afghanistan / Iraq [R] @freetorunngo Bangladesh [R] @mcfconnect Pakistan [R] @care_foundation P.S. a couple of days ago, I posted this pic - unblurred - on my stories. I very rarely post photos of kids, and upon reflection, I should have blurred that photo to protect their privacy, like here.
Yemen registró el 10 de abril su primer caso del nuevo coronavirus en la sureña provincia de Hadramaut, controlada por el gobierno.
Aunque pareciera que el brote no se ha extendido demasiado desde entonces, las organizaciones humanitarias temen las repercusiones potencialmente catastróficas si se propaga la epidemia en este país en guerra desde hace cinco años entre los rebeldes hutíes, apoyados por Irán, y las tropas gubernamentales yemeníes, respaldadas por una coalición liderada por Arabia Saudita.