Cuando J.D. Vance llamaba a Donald Trump el “Hitler de Estados Unidos”

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 15, 2024 shows Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Doral, Florida, on July 9, 2024 and US Senator JD Vance, Republican of Ohio, in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024. Donald Trump on July 15 named right-wing Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate in the US presidential election, rewarding a one-time harsh critic who became one of his most loyal supporters in Congress. Trump unveiled his pick on Truth Social as supporters gathered in Milwaukee for the Republican Party convention, an extravaganza turbocharged by the attempted assassination of the former president. (Photo by Giorgio Viera and KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI - AFP