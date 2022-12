El papa Francisco devolverá a Grecia tres fragmentos del Partenón que estaban en el Vaticano

FILE - Pope Francis meets Archbishop of Athens and leader of Greece's Orthodox Church, Ieronymos II at the Orthodox archbishopric in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 4, 2021. Pope Francis has decided to send back to Greece the three fragments of Parthenon Sculptures that the Vatican Museums have held for centuries, the Vatican announced Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The Vatican termed the gesture a âÿæ¬à “donationâÿæ¬ÿæ¬ from the pope to His Beatitude Ieronymos II, the Orthodox Christian archbishop of Athens and all Greece, âÿæ¬à “as a concrete sign of his sincere desire to follow in the ecumenical path of truth.âÿæ¬ÿæ¬ (George Vitsaras/Pool Photo via AP)

George Vitsaras - EPA POOL