Londres: la Policía abatió a un hombre tras un incidente "terrorista"
LONDRES.- La Policía británica abatió hoy a un hombre en el barrio de Streatham después de un incidente "terrorista", informó el cuerpo de seguridad. Estiman que hay dos heridos.
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates&- Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
" Un hombre fue abatido por agentes armados en #Streatham. De momento, se cree que varias personas fueron apuñaladas", indicó la fuerza de Londres en su cuenta de Twitter. "Se están examinando las circunstancias, el incidente fue declarado terrorista".
Looks like this was another terror attack in London. Armed officers run away from the attacker after he was shot dead because he had a device strapped to him.Im sick of this. Time to move out of London. #streatham pic.twitter.com/OHEcez3G7z&- Mark (@markantro) February 2, 2020
Noticia en desarrollo