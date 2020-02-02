LA NACION | El Mundo | Reino Unido

Londres: la Policía abatió a un hombre tras un incidente "terrorista"

Las autoridades creen que el agresor apuñaló a varias personas antes de morir
Las autoridades creen que el agresor apuñaló a varias personas antes de morir Crédito: Captura Twitter
(0)
2 de febrero de 2020  • 13:01

LONDRES.- La Policía británica abatió hoy a un hombre en el barrio de Streatham después de un incidente "terrorista", informó el cuerpo de seguridad. Estiman que hay dos heridos.

" Un hombre fue abatido por agentes armados en #Streatham. De momento, se cree que varias personas fueron apuñaladas", indicó la fuerza de Londres en su cuenta de Twitter. "Se están examinando las circunstancias, el incidente fue declarado terrorista".

Noticia en desarrollo

ADEMÁS
Ver comentarios 0

Temas: | El Mundo

| Reino Unido
Londres
Ver 0 comentarios

MÁS leídas ahora

ENVÍA TU COMENTARIO

Ver legales

Los comentarios publicados son de exclusiva responsabilidad de sus autores y las consecuencias derivadas de ellos pueden ser pasibles de sanciones legales. Aquel usuario que incluya en sus mensajes algún comentario violatorio del reglamento será eliminado e inhabilitado para volver a comentar. Enviar un comentario implica la aceptación del Reglamento.

Para poder comentar tenés que ingresar con tu usuario de LA NACION.

Descargá la aplicación de LA NACION. Es rápida y liviana.