Piñera sorprende a Chile y le da impulso a la ley de matrimonio igualitario

Handout photo released by the Chilean presidency of President Sebastian Pinera (C) posing for a family picture with cabinet members before his annual message to the nation, in Santiago, on June 1, 2021. (Photo by - / Chilean Presidency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / CHILEAN PRESIDENCY " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

- - Chilean Presidency