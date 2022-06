La dramática situación en las localidades más asediadas por Rusia: “Son ciudades muertas”

An armored vehicle is towed on a highway near the city of Soledar in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 3, 2022, on the 100th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed victory on the 100th day of Russia's invasion on June 3, 2022, even as Russian troops pounded the eastern Donbas region. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

ARIS MESSINIS - AFP