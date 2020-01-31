Jennifer López se muestra en bikini mientras prepara su show en el Super Bowl
El show de medio tiempo del Super Bowl despierta tanta atención como la propia final. Y esta oportunidad, el espectáculo tendrá una impronta muy latina. La tarea estará a cargo de dos estrellas del pop internacionales: Shakira y Jennifer López. Nadie sabe qué pasará con los los Chiefs de Kansas City y los 49ers de San Francisco, pero sí pudo saberse son algunos detalles de los números musicales de Jlo y Shakira, ya que se filtraron las listas de temas de ambas intérpretes.
Mientras se prepara para este importante momento, la cantante se mostró disfrutando de la playa y el sol. La imagen, que la muestra en una excelente estado físico luciendo una bikini de animal print, recibió más de dos millones de likes en su cuenta de Instagram.
En los últimos días, la actriz, nominada en los Golden Globes por su rol en Hustlers también utilizó su cuenta en esa red social para mostrar la angustia que le generó el fallecimiento de Kobe Bryant, el basquetbolista que perdió la vida junto a su hija mientras viajaban en un helicóptero. "Familia. Mientras recorro la cuenta de Instagram de Kobe y Alex y yo hablamos de nuestros recuerdos en común, esta es la verdad que suena más fuerte: la familia es lo que más importa en la vida", escribió López.
Family. As I scrolled through Kobe's feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him ... this is the truth that rings out the loudest ... family is what matters most. We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today's tragic turn of events. The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father