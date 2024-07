Crece la presión sobre Biden: por primera vez, un congresista demócrata pidió en público que baje su candidatura

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: U.S. President Joe Biden walks off with first lady Jill Biden following the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump are facing off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

JUSTIN SULLIVAN - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA