El éxodo y el refugio. España, un país convertido en refugio de ucranianos: encuentros a pura solidaridad y Google Translate

VENDRELL, TARRAGONA, SPAIN - 2022/04/24: Ukrainian refugee children holding Ukrainian flags run and have fun among the sand castles on the beach of Sant Salvador in Vendrell. On the occasion of Orthodox Easter, a group of Ukrainian refugees including children made sandcastles on Sant Salvador beach. Each sand castle symbolized the death of a child during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Ramon Costa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

getty images - LightRocket