Atrapada en un contenedor de basura, quisieron ayudarla pero no imaginaron lo difícil que sería el rescate: “Pensamos que no se salvaría”

The brushtail possum who'd been trapped in a garbage bin several weeks ago has recovered from her ordeal and been released. She was checked by our Mobile Care Unit vets and found to have some painful, but not life threatening, injuries: fur and skin rubbed off around her neck and a wound on one shoulder from trying to force her body to follow her head through a hole. For a couple of days after rescue she was in a state of shock, but she then calmed down and enjoyed the daily delivery of foliage while she recovered from her ordeal. The location she came from has a lot of lovely old gum trees, and the doors to the garbage room are now kept closed, so the decision was made to take her back there for release while the weather was OK. A couple of hours after sunset she was lifted up to a branch in a possum catcher (two plant pots cabled together to make a tube). It's difficult to see in this video, as we use as little lighting as possible when releasing nocturnal animals, but she slowly poked her head out and sniffed the air. She must have known she was home, because she then moved steadily up the branch, then stopped and turned around as if to say "are you coming with me?" or "thank the firies for me" or "it's about time you let me go!" and took off into the dark. We're thrilled at the outcome of this rescue, because it looked so very doubtful when we first got the call. Crows Nest Fire Brigade - you guys rock! Binderella Greta-Garbo (double-barrelled because we couldn't decide which name we liked best and she is, after all, a north shore girl!) will no doubt stay away from garbage bins in future! Release video in the comments.