Murió Lil Bub, la gata influencer imperfecta con millones de seguidores en Instagram
El 1 de diciembre murió Lil Bub, una célebre gata que convirtió sus imperfecciones en virtudes que la transformaron en una estrella en Instagram con más de 2,4 millones de seguidores. Con problemas genéticos, Lil Bub padecía de polidactilia, enanismo y una deformación en su mandíbula provocaba que su lengua estuviera afuera todo el día.
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
Con todos estos achaques, Lil Bub redefinió los conceptos de belleza felina y se convirtió en una figura referente en el mundo online. A su manera, compartió su celebridad con Grumpy Cat, otro felino con enanismo que también murió este año, y cuyo rostro fue utilizado en miles de memes por su aspecto gruñón. La fama de la gata fue tal que tuvo su propio documental que formó parte del Festival de Tribeca.
"Inesperadamente falleció de forma pacífica mientras dormía. A pesar de sus dolencias, su partida fue repentina y sin previo aviso. Creo que ella tomó de buena manera la decisión de abandonar su cuerpo defectuoso para que nuestra familia no tuviera que tomar una difícil decisión", dijo Mike Bridavsky, a cargo de la compañía y el cuidado de Lil Bub durante sus ocho años de vida.