Afuera está el mundo; en la intimidad, la fe

A Russian Orthodox believer dips in the icy water during a traditional Epiphany celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Thousands of Russian Orthodox Church followers plunged into icy rivers and ponds across the country to mark Epiphany, cleansing themselves with water deemed holy for the day. The temperature in St. Petersburg is -1C (30F). (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Dmitri Lovetsky - AP