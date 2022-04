MET Gala 2022: ¿cuándo es y cuál es el tema del evento de moda más importante del mundo?

-- AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2021 -- US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year's Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) / AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2021

ANGELA WEISS - AFP