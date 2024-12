Cuál es la fruta que ayuda a prevenir problemas renales

Can you believe our "5 Foods You Should Be Eating" is done? Don't worry though, here's one last recommendation for you 🔵💪 Blueberries are your go-to! Low in potassium, packed with antioxidants, and full of fiber – perfect for your meals! They're awesome on waffles, oatmeal, cereal, or blended into smoothies. Fresh blueberries can get pricey, but frozen ones are a budget-friendly lifesaver! thecookingdoc kidneydoctor kidneydisease foodstoeatforkidneydisease kidneydiseasefood kidneyhealth doctorsoftiktok 5foodstoeat tipsandtricks oliveoil oliveoilbenefits mediterraneandiet