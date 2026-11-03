Giants sign cornerback Greg Newsome to a 3-year contract extension, AP source says

The New York Giants have agreed with cornerback Greg Newsome on a three-year contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the extension had not been announced.

It is reportedly worth $46 million with $32 million guaranteed, and extending Newsome gives the Giants some salary cap flexibility this season ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 10.

Newsome, 26, has fit in well in his first season with the Giants since joining them in March on a one-year, $8 million contract. He predicted that when signing and expected to be even better than he was in Cleveland and Jacksonville.

“With my game, my strong suit I think is playing press man coverage,” Newsome said at the time. “That was something that we did in Cleveland all the time was playing man to man, getting in people’s face and challenging guys. So that’s where I feel like my strong suit is. Improvement, I feel like all of my game can improve. If you’re not trying to improve on everything, then you’re not trying to be a great player.”

Newsome intercepted Jacoby Brissett to help beat Arizona on Oct. 4. He missed New York's most recent game at Houston because of a concussion but could clear protocol in time to play Sunday at Philadelphia.

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