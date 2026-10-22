Grizzlies recognize forward Brandon Clarke who died in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies honored former forward Brandon Clarke, who died in May from an accidental drug overdose, before Wednesday night's season-opener against the Utah Jazz.

The game was the first for Memphis since Clarke died May 11 in Woodland Hills, California. A medical examiner's report out of Los Angeles County, said his death was from the effects of heroin and cocaine.

Six weeks earlier, Clarke, 29, was arrested in Cross County, Arkansas, across the Mississippi River from Memphis with 200 grams of kratom, which was classified as a Schedule I controlled substance in Arkansas. He had led authorities on a high-speed chase before his arrest.

Wednesday's video tribute and the moment of silence preceded the National Anthem. The video feature highlights from Clarke's career, plays that made impacts on games, and interaction with the community. Several pictures in the tribute showed Clarke and Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who played together in Memphis before Jackson was traded to Utah in February. The two became close during their careers in Memphis.

Clarke, a power forward out of Gonzaga, played seven seasons for Memphis. The latter part of his career was plagued by injuries including a torn left Achilles in 2023. He averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in his career, while shooting 60.5% from the field.

As part of the remembrance of Clarke, the Grizzlies will wear a patch on their uniforms this season bearing the BC initials.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here