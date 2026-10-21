The 49ers are 'managing' Mike Evans' Achilles injury after he left last game early

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Mike Evans was unavailable for practice on Wednesday after leaving the previous game late in the first half because of tendinitis in his Achilles tendon .

Evans missed all three practices leading up to last Monday's 23-17 win against the Washington Commanders before coming up limping after a catch late in the first half. He didn't return to the game and his status for this week's game against Atlanta remains in question with coach Kyle Shanahan saying he didn't know how long the issue will impact Evans' ability to practice or play.

“We had to manage it last week and we’re managing it this week,” Shanahan said. "So, we’ll see how the rest of the year goes.”

Evans had three catches for 94 yards in the first half before leaving the game after a 16-yard catch late in the second quarter. Evans limped off the field and was seen trying to stretch out his lower leg in the tunnel before going back to the locker room.

He didn’t return for the second half and was ruled out for the game. The 49ers are already missing several receivers with Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson and Christian Kirk all sidelined. Kirk could return as soon as next week.

After gaining 303 yards and 17 first downs on the way to a 20-3 halftime lead, San Francisco was held to 72 yards and three first downs in the second as the defense held on for the win. But Shanahan said the change that included three straight three-and-outs to end the game wasn't about losing Evans.

“We had a sack on two plays,” he said. "Didn’t have to do with Mike on those two plays. So, we had two three-and-outs and then didn’t get the ball again until a minute and a half left ... where we did three straight run plays. I think if we would’ve moved the chains and got a first down, we might’ve had more to that answer, but we went three-and-out twice.”

The 33-year-old Evans has been a key part of the 49ers’ offense in his first season in San Francisco. He has 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns despite dealing with the broken ribs since Week 3.

Evans is a six-time Pro Bowler and topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first 11 seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay. He was held to just 368 yards last season when he was limited to eight games because of injuries.

The 49ers only held a walkthrough instead of a full practice on Wednesday to get more time to recover from the Monday night game and listed several players who would have been unavailable had there been a practice.

That includes star defensive end Nick Bosa, who hasn’t been cleared to return to practice after missing the past four games with a calf injury. Shanahan said the team is hoping he will be able to return on Thursday.

Other players who were out on Wednesday were Samuel (hamstring), linebacker Garret Wallow (hamstring), safety Marques Sigle (ankle), linebacker Luke Gifford (groin), defensive back Siran Neal (knee), defensive back Upton Stout (shoulder) and defensive end Mykel Williams.

Safety Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) and linebacker Jaden Dugger (knee) was listed as limited.

The 49ers did get one key player back at practice with Dre Greenlaw returning after serving a one-game suspension for head-butting Seattle’s Ernest Jones IV following a late hit on the Seahawks sideline in Week 5.

“Old Dre Greenlawn’s back,” teammate Fred Warner said. “Obviously missed him out there. He’s back fresh, had his own little bye, and he’s ready to go.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here