Healthfirst abre una nueva Oficina Comunitaria en Flushing (Queens) y apoya el acceso a una asistencia sanitaria de calidad en comunidades diversas

Left to Right: Errol Pierre, Senior Vice President State Programs at Healthfirst, Peggy Sheng, Chief Operating Officer Coalition of Asian-American IPA (CAIPA), Pat Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Healthfirst, Dave Evangelista, Assistant Vice President of Managed Care, Medisys Health Network, Kaushal Challa, Chief Executive Officer at Charles B Wang Community Health Center, Judy Kang, Senior Vice President of Delivery Systems Engagement at Healthfirst, and Miguel Centeno, Vice President of Community Engagement at Healthfirst. (Photo: Business Wire)