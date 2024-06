Las pequeñas empresas de California ya pueden optar a las ayudas para el permiso familiar retribuido

Small businesses in California with 1-100 employees, where at least one employee utilizes California's Paid Family Leave (PFL) program on or after June 1, 2024, are eligible to apply for grants of up to $2,000 per employee on PFL. These grants help offset increased costs associated with an employee's leave, such as training and upskilling existing staff, hiring and training new staff, and covering marketing and recruitment expenses. California's PFL program allows workers to take paid leave to bond with a new child or to care for a seriously ill family member. For more information and to apply, visit CaliforniaPFL.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

