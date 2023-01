Brasil, en vivo: simpatizantes de Bolsonaro toman el Congreso, la Corte y el Palacio de Planalto

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a bilateral meeting with Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso (out of frame) in Brasilia on January 2, 2023. - Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office on January 1, 2023 for a third term as Brazil's president, vowing to fight for the poor and the environment and "rebuild the country" after far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro's divisive administration. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)

EVARISTO SA - AFP