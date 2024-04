Guerra Israel-Irán: alerta mundial por el masivo ataque iraní con drones y misiles

This handout picture courtesy of the White House taken on April 13, 2024 shows USPresident Joe Biden (C) meeting with members of the National Security team regarding the unfolding missile attacks on Israel from Iran, in the White House Situation Room, in Washington, DC. Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed early April 14, 2024 that a drone and missile attack was under way against Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 drone strike on its Damascus consulate. US President Joe Biden promised "ironclad" support for Israel against Iranian attacks Saturday, after holding an urgent meeting with his top security officials over the spiraling crisis in the Middle East. (Photo by Adam Schultz / WHITE HOUSE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / White House - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

ADAM SCHULTZ - WHITE HOUSE