TOPSHOT - Ecuadorean security forces patrol the area around the main square and presidential palace after Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared the country in a state of "internal armed conflict" and ordered the army to carry out military operations against the country's powerful drug gangs, in downtown Quito on January 9, 2024. Ecuador's new president, 36-year-old Daniel Noboa, is grappling with a security nightmare after the escape from prison of one of the country's most high profile gangsters, Jose Adolfo Macias, known as "Fito." (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP)

RODRIGO BUENDIA - AFP