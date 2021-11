Cómo es la “mina de oro genética” que hace posible la vida en el desierto de Atacama, el más seco del planeta

View of the Atacama desert, near the place where the Dominga mining project will be built, in La Higuera, Chile, on October 5, 2021. - The Dominga mining project, to be built in La Higuera, is expected to cost 2,500 million dollars and will include the extraction of iron and copper concentrates. Its closeness to the Humboldt Archipelago, which is composed of eight islands and islets with one of the richest ecosystems in the world, has caused the rejection of environmental organizations. (Photo by Alberto PE-A / AFP)

ALBERTO PENA - AFP