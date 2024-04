Neuquén quiere cobrar un peaje en el camino a Vaca Muerta para mantener las rutas

Argentinian oil company YPF's drilling chief Martin Costa observes two oil drilling rigs at his charge in Vaca Muerta Shale oil reservoir at Loma Campana, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, some 1180 Km south-west of Buenos Aires, Argentina on December 4, 2014. YPF has an agreement with US Chevron to exploit Vaca Muerta, the world's second largest reserve of shale gas and fourth largest reserve of oil, estimated to contain the equivalent of 27 billion barrels. AFP PHOTO / JUAN MABROM

JUAN MABROMATA - AFP