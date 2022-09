Carlos III fue proclamado oficialmente como el nuevo rey del Reino Unido: quién lideró la ceremonia, el texto completo del anuncio y otros detalles del acto

TOPSHOT - Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (L) listens as Britain's King Charles III speaks during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in London on September 10, 2022, to proclaim him as the new King. - Britain's Charles III was officially proclaimed King in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)

Agencia AFP - POOL