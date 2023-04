Crece la violencia entre militares y rebeldes en Sudán y los muertos ascienden a más de 100

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 8, 2022 Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commander, General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemedti), now de facto deputy military leader, attending a meeting in Khartoum. - The Sudanese army said on April 15, 2023 that paramilitaries attacked its bases in Khartoum and elsewhere, shortly after the paramilitary said their camps were attacked by the regular army. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)

ASHRAF SHAZLY - AFP