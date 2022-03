El clima complica a Putin: la “rapútitsa”, el fenómeno meteorológico que le juega en contra a las tropas rusas en Ucrania

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 5, 2013, shows a car stuck in the mud near a river Prut, in Novoselytsya, eastern Ukraine. - Weather conditions always play a key role in conflicts, but perhaps even more so in Ukraine due to the "rasputitsa", a seasonal phenomenon that sees dry land turn into sticky mud that is dangerous for vehicles. This Russian term which means "the weather of bad roads", is a well-known reality in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus where the warmer temperatures and the melting of the snow in spring, just like the heavy rains of autumn, are result in several weeks of slush, twice a year. (Photo by Sergiey HUDAK / AFP PHOTO © EU/NEIGHBOURHOOD INF / AFP)

