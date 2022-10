Elecciones en Brasil: qué indican las últimas encuestas, horas antes de la votación que enfrentará a Lula y Bolsonaro

Brazilian President and re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters during a motorcade on the eve of the presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 1, 2022. - Brazilians go to the polls Sunday in South America's biggest economy, plagued by gaping inequalities and violence, where voters ar expected to choose between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, any of which must garner 50 percent of valid votes, plus one, to win in the first round. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)

ERNESTO BENAVIDES - AFP