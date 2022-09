Funeral de la Reina Isabel II, en vivo: el minuto a minuto, todos los detalles y las últimas horas de la despedida

Members of the public join the queue on Westminster Bridge, as they wait in line to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Lying-in-State in the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / various sources / AFP)

ODD ANDERSEN - AFP