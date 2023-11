FILE — Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, May. 10, 2017. Kissinger, the scholar-turned-diplomat who engineered the United States’ opening to China, negotiated its exit from Vietnam, and used cunning, ambition and intellect to remake American power relationships with the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War, sometimes trampling on democratic values to do so, died on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, according to a statement that was posted to his official website. He was 100. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

DOUG MILLS - NYTNS