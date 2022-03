La historia detrás de la foto de una madre y sus hijos que murieron junto a un puente en Ucrania

Shrapnel from the Russian mortar that killed Tetiana Perebyinis, her son and daughter, and a volunteer trying to help them evacuate Iprin, Ukraine, here seen on March 9, 2022. Serhiy Perebyinis said he felt it was important that their deaths had been recorded in photographs and video. ÒThe whole world should know what is happening here,Ó he said. (Lynsey Addario/The New York Times) Ñ NO SALES Ñ

LYNSEY ADDARIO - NYTNS