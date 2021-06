Pandemia: buscan en Italia nuevas pistas sobre el origen del coronavirus

People have a lunch at a terrace in Duomo square on April 26, 2021 in central Milan. - Bars, restaurants, cinemas and concert halls will partially reopen across Italy Monday in a boost for coronavirus-hit businesses, as parliament debates the government's 220-billion-euro ($266-billion) EU-funded recovery plan. After months of stop-start restrictions imposed to manage its second and third waves of Covid-19, Italy hopes this latest easing will mark the start of something like a normal summer. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

AFP