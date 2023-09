Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov attends peace talks with the Russian delegation in the Gomel region, Belarus, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have met for their first talks today. The meeting is taking place in Gomel region on the banks of the Pripyat River, BelTA has learned. (Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

Sergei Kholodilin - BelTA