A man surfs on the Eisbach artificial river at the English Garden in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Munich’s airport has canceled all flights for the day after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria and Switzerland, affecting travel across the region. Trains to and from Munich’s central station were also halted, Germany’s national railway said, advising passengers to delay or re-route their journeys. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)

Peter Kneffel - DPA