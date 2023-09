BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - SEPTEMBER 01: Vice President Cristina Fernandez waves at supporters that waited for at her home in Recoleta Neighborhood after opening a Session at the National Congress on September 01, 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. An armed man who allegedly attempted an attack against Fernandez was detained outside her home on Thursday night. Police is still investigating the incident. (Photo by Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images)

Tomas Cuesta - Getty Images South America