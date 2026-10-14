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2026-27 Champions League Glance

European clubs compete in the league phase; multiple matchdays are underway to determine the tournament standings

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2026-27 Champions League Glance
2026-27 Champions League Glance

All Times Eastern

League Phase

Matchday 1

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Aston Villa 3, Club Brugge 2

AEK Athens 1, LASK 0

Real Madrid 2, Inter Milan 1

Borussia Dortmund 3, Villarreal 2

Manchester City 2, Porto 0

Real Betis 3, Lille 2

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Barcelona 5, Feyenoord 1

Stuttgart 3, Viking 1

Paris Saint-Germain 6, Slovan Bratislava 1

Liverpool 2, Atlético Madrid 1

Sporting CP 3, Galatasaray 1

Arsenal 1, Napoli 0

Thursday, Sept. 10

PSV Eindhoven 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Fenerbahçe 1, Roma 1

Bayern München 5, Bodø/Glimt 0

Manchester United 4, Sabah 0

Lens 3, Slavia Prague 2

Como 4, RB Leipzig 1

Matchday 2

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Sporting CP 2, Lens 0

Sabah 2, Slavia Prague 0

Club Brugge 4, Inter Milan 3

Arsenal 3, Lille 0

Atlético Madrid 2, Manchester United 0

RB Leipzig 1, PSV Eindhoven 0

Villarreal 3, Napoli 1

Barcelona 4, Galatasaray 1

Viking 3, Bayern München 3

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Feyenoord 3, Como 2

Liverpool 6, LASK 3

Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Roma vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahçe, 3 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart, 3 p.m.

Matchday 3

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Fenerbahçe vs. Slavia Prague, 12:45 p.m.

Sabah vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12:45 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m.

Manchester City vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m.

Roma vs. Slovan Bratislava, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Napoli vs. Bodø/Glimt, 3 p.m.

Stuttgart vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Lille vs. Galatasaray, 12:45 p.m.

Como vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m.

Bayern München vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.

Sporting CP vs. LASK, 3 p.m.

Aston Villa vs. Viking, 3 p.m.

Club Brugge vs. Lens, 3 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

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