A truck and a wide-angle: How photographer captured the full scale of Bangkok's floods

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — As a throng of people waded through a flooded street after heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand, the moment was captured by Sakchai Lalit , a staff photojournalist based in Thailand who has worked with The Associated Press for 33 years.

Here’s what Lalit had to say about this extraordinary photo:

Why I shot this photo

I wanted to capture the flood damage from a wide angle, showing the context of people having difficulty wading through the floodwaters to the main road, and how it even partially submerged cars.

How I made this photo

I first checked social media and government announcements to identify the hardest-hit areas. Then I worked out the most direct route to a suitable location, allowing plenty of time to capture the image.

Appropriate clothing and waterproof gear are essential. Floodwaters in both urban and rural areas can carry bacteria that cause leptospirosis, a potentially deadly infection. A backpack keeps equipment off the ground and your hands free, while plastic bags help protect lenses and mobile phones.

For this photo, I also needed an elevated viewpoint. I used a truck to photograph the scene from above.

Why it works

The photo shows how the flooding is so damaging to the street and appears severe on what would normally be a dry and busy street. This news picture is an easy-to-understand image but still accomplishes telling a story of severe weather and flooding.

See more extraordinary AP photography .