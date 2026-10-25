Alex Tuch gets winner against former team and Dylan Strome scores twice, as Capitals beat Sabres 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, to lead the Washington Capitals to a win over the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3 on Saturday night.

Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for the Capitals.

Tuch, opened the scoring for Washington when a pass bounced off Tage Thompson’s stick and into his own net. Strome scored 2:59 into the second period, then once more with 2:36 left in the period.

The veteran winger was acquired this summer by the Capitals from the Sabres via sign-and-trade. He signed an eight-year, $84 million deal to help bolster the Capitals' offense.

Jack Quinn and Josh Doan scored early for Buffalo to put the visitors up by two early. The Capitals’ offense found its footing, though, and turned up the pressure on the Sabres’ defense to gain the lead in the second period, only to have Noah Ostlund tie it once again 2:20 into the third period. The game remained tied through the remainder of the third period, despite multiple power play opportunities and scoring chances for both teams.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves for the Sabres.

The Capitals were coming off a loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. And, after a three-day break which allowed them to get both Pierre Luc-Dubois and Justin Sourdif back into the forward lines, looked far more complete against the Sabres.

Buffalo has now lost three games in a row and has just three points in its last five games.

Up next

Sabres: At the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday

Capitals: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

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