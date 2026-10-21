Angels fire manager Kurt Suzuki after losing 100 games in his only season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels' new era of ownership will begin with yet another new manager.

The Angels fired Kurt Suzuki on Wednesday after they lost 100 games in his only season in charge of the long-struggling club.

Baseball operations consultant John Mozeliak announced in a statement that the team had declined the 2027 option on Suzuki's contract. Suzuki has been offered the opportunity to stay with the organization as a special assistant.

“Kurt has earned tremendous respect in our clubhouse, and I've seen firsthand how much he cares about our players,” Mozeliak said. “I do not believe our record this year was a true reflection of his true abilities as a manager.”

Mozeliak said he made the decision in coordination with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which reached a deal to purchase controlling ownership of the Angels from Arte Moreno on Sept. 1.

The sale is not expected to close until next year, but the sports conglomerate run by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke is already making significant changes to its beleaguered baseball team. Right after the Angels' season ended last month, Mozeliak said he would endorse Suzuki's return for next season.

The Angels went 62-100 — the first 100-loss season in franchise history — and finished last in the AL West in their only season under Suzuki, who ended his 16-year major league playing career as a catcher for the Halos in 2021-22. Suzuki had never been a manager at any level before he was hired exactly one year ago by general manager Perry Minasian, who had employed Suzuki as his special assistant for the previous three seasons.

Minasian was fired by Moreno last June , and longtime St. Louis Cardinals GM Mozeliak stepped in on a temporary basis to run the front office while leading the search for a permanent GM to replace him.

That transition plan has been thrown into flux by Moreno's decision to sell, and Mozeliak didn't indicate whether he has a long-term future in his own job, although he said he had been looking “toward 2027 and beyond” while reaching the decision to fire Suzuki. Mozeliak's current contract ends in December, with the possibility of an MLB work stoppage looming.

Mozeliak also indicated that Suzuki's entire coaching staff is not expected to return in its current positions, but some members had been offered staff positions in the organization.

Mozeliak already fired Suzuki's pitching coach, Mike Maddux, and two staffers in August because he felt the team wasn’t making sufficient use of the technology and analytics available to its pitchers. Mozeliak promoted Tim Leveque, the Angels' Double-A pitching coach, to the major league staff at the time.

Suzuki’s replacement will be the seventh manager to lead the team in nine seasons since it parted with Mike Scioscia after the 2018 season. The Angels have had 11 consecutive losing seasons and 12 straight non-playoff seasons, both the longest active skids in the major leagues.

The Angels now have MLB's third current managerial vacancy, all in the AL West. The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros also parted ways with their managers after the season.

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