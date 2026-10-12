AP Player of the Week: WR Nick Marsh's 2 TDs and 187 receiving yards led Indiana past Cornhuskers

The Associated Press national player of the week in football for Week 6 of the season:

Nick Marsh, Indiana

The third-year wide receiver had the best game of his career, catching six passes for 187 yards and scoring long touchdowns on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter to lead the No. 7 Hoosiers' 20-17 come-from-behind victory at Nebraska.

Marsh had an eight-catch, 194-yard game against Maryland in his second college game for Michigan State, but the stakes were higher against Nebraska. His 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown and 44-yard TD on a fourth-and-1 brought the Hoosiers back from the 17-6 deficit and helped extend the defending national champion's win streak to 22 games.

Marsh, who caught seven passes for 120 yards and a TD against Rutgers in the Hoosiers' previous game, is averaging 88 receiving yards per game as part of a formidable 1-2 combo with Charlie Becker. With Nebraska assigning Andrew Marshall, its best cover corner, to Becker, Marsh became Josh Hoover's top target. Of his 187 yards, 107 came after the catch.

Runner-up

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 109 yards in a 24-10 win over Iowa State to become the first Cougars quarterback since Taysom Hill in 2013 to record 300-plus passing yards and 100-plus rushing yards in the same game.

Honorable mention

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers accounted for five touchdowns, including four passing in his best performance in nearly two years, in a 38-19 win at Florida ; Georgia QB Gunner Stockton was 18-of-22 passing for 249 yards and a TD and he also ran for a score in a 20-17 win over Alabama ; Notre Dame RB Jonaz Walton had 17 carries for 181 yards in a 58-7 win over Stanford , the highest total for a freshman in progam history. He had TDs of 97 and 40 yards; Missouri RB Jamal Roberts ran for 222 yards and two TDs in a 27-6 win over Texas A&M ; Kentucky QB Kenny Minchey scored the winning 2-point conversion in a 35-34 win over LSU and was 23-of-36 passing for 246 yards; Louisville RB Isaac Brown ran for a career-high 235 yards and two TDs, including a 97-yarder, in a 44-20 win over Florida State ; Jesse Legree caught 10 passes for 191 yards and three TDs in a 66-14 win over San Diego State ; Purdue RB Fame Ijeboi, who transferred from Minnesota, ran for a career-high 195 yards and three TDs in a 41-13 win over the Gophers ; Iowa RB Kamari Moulton had a career-high 208 yards and two TDs in a 41-24 win at Washington .

Six stats

— Oregon State's Legree, a true freshman who was a three-star recruit coming out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, became the first player in program history with six straight 100-yard receiving games. He has 932 yards and 12 touchdowns, both national highs.

— The combined 10 turnovers in UCLA's 17-15 win over Oregon were the most in a game since Duke and Miami combined for the same number in 2022, according to Sportradar.

— Georgia Tech held national rushing leader Nate Sheppard of Duke under 100 yards for the first time this season. He had 99 in the Blue Devils' 28-25 loss .

— Indiana's Josh Hoover, who threw 33 interceptions in 35 games his previous three seasons at TCU, has not been picked off through six games. With 17 TD passes, he's among three QBs with more than 10 scoring passes and no interceptions.

— Oklahoma State's Sam Keltner, who ranked 103rd in field-goal accuracy (14 of 20, 70%) for SMU last year, is 12 for 12 through five games to lead the nation.

— UCLA's 19 takeaways through five games is nearly double its 10 in 12 games in 2025.

AP voters: Maura Carey, Pat Graham, Stephen Hawkins, John Marshall, Michael Marot, Steve Megargee, Eric Olson, Eddie Pells and Dave Zelio.

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