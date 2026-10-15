Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

At least 6 explosions strike near Yemen government buildings in Aden, witnesses say

Multiple explosions hit a government palace in Yemen; the rebel group responsible claimed to target military facilities

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
At least 6 explosions strike near Yemen government buildings in Aden, witnesses say
At least 6 explosions strike near Yemen government buildings in Aden, witnesses sayRizek Abdeljawad - XinHua

ADEN, Yemen (AP) — At least six explosions struck Thursday near the palace used by Yemen's internationally recognized government in the port city of Aden, witnesses said. Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in northern Yemen quickly claimed responsibility.

The explosions caused panic among residents who fled the area. A security official said at least two of the explosions were on top of the hill near the Maashiq palace, and two others were heard near the security gate.

It was a rare attack on the palace area, as fighting has escalated between the rebels and a Saudi-led coalition. Media linked to the Houthi rebels quoted a military official as saying an operation room and a weapons warehouse in the governmental palace were targeted.

The Houthis said they attacked a military operations headquarters with the “Saudi enemy," part of their strategy of attacking Saudi targets that has included a series of attacks on airports and oil infrastructure inside the kingdom.

Many of the government leadership are living in exile and those in Aden were safe, a government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

LA NACION
News Services
Más leídas
  1. Es la hija de una gran estrella, triunfó en la moda y ahora brilla en el cine junto a Al Pacino
    1

    Ever Anderson: es hija de una gran estrella, triunfó en la moda y ahora brilla en el cine junto a Al Pacino

  2. Cómo harán River y Estudiantes para que la sinergia entre ambos se cristalice en un frente anti Tapia
    2

    El día después de la alianza entre River y Estudiantes: quiénes pueden sumarse, cómo será la sinergia y qué opina la AFA

  3. Julieta Prandi habló por primera vez tras anunciar su separación
    3

    Julieta Prandi habló por primera vez tras anunciar su separación: “Estoy avergonzada”

  4. Lewis Hamilton restauró un legendario Ferrari de los 90 tras permanecer más de 30 años guardado
    4

    Lewis Hamilton, de 41 años: restauró un legendario Ferrari de los 90 tras permanecer más de 30 años guardado