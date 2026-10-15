At least 6 explosions strike near Yemen government buildings in Aden, witnesses say

ADEN, Yemen (AP) — At least six explosions struck Thursday near the palace used by Yemen's internationally recognized government in the port city of Aden, witnesses said. Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in northern Yemen quickly claimed responsibility.

The explosions caused panic among residents who fled the area. A security official said at least two of the explosions were on top of the hill near the Maashiq palace, and two others were heard near the security gate.

It was a rare attack on the palace area, as fighting has escalated between the rebels and a Saudi-led coalition. Media linked to the Houthi rebels quoted a military official as saying an operation room and a weapons warehouse in the governmental palace were targeted.

The Houthis said they attacked a military operations headquarters with the “Saudi enemy," part of their strategy of attacking Saudi targets that has included a series of attacks on airports and oil infrastructure inside the kingdom.

Many of the government leadership are living in exile and those in Aden were safe, a government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.