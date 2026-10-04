Atlanta Dream leading scorer Allisha Gray ruled out for remainder of Game 1 with left hand injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray is out for the remainder of Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals against the New York Liberty after suffering a left hand injury Sunday.

Gray, a four-time All-Star who led the Dream in scoring this season with 19 points per game, initially went down after hard contact on a screen in the first quarter. She retreated to the locker room holding her hand with 3:59 remaining in the first quarter.

She briefly returned to action in the second quarter, but her day ended for good after she dove for a loose ball on the defensive end of the floor with 3:44 left in the first half. Gray immediately grabbed her hand again and went down the tunnel. The team ruled her out just before halftime.

The 31-year-old was coming off two stellar playoff games, scoring 22 points and playing 35 minutes in each of Atlanta's two first-round wins over Washington.

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