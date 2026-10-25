Bayern back on top in Germany after beating Freiburg, Real Madrid visits Barcelona in the clasico

MADRID (AP) — Ballon d’Or contender Harry Kane failed to find the net, but Bayern Munich defeated Freiburg 3-1 on the road to regain first place in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Two other Ballon d'Or challengers, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé , were set to face each other later in the clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid , a day ahead of the awards ceremony in London.

The crisis at Manchester United deepened with a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League, while Italian champion Inter Milan needed two goals in stoppage time to regain the Serie A lead.

U.S. international Tim Weah scored for Marseille in France.

Bayern Munich on top in Germany

Bayern Munich saw Kane go scoreless, with its goals coming from Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry — his 100th in the Bundesliga — and Michael Olise.

Bayern is tied on 17 points with Borussia Dortmund, which beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 on Saturday.

Bayern remained without coach Vincent Kompany, who collapsed during training on Friday.

Freiburg had won eight of its first nine matches in all competitions, but now has lost three straight. It remains third in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen, in fourth place, saw its run of six straight wins across all competitions end with a 3-0 loss at 10th-place Hoffenheim. Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric scored the club's 1,000th Bundesliga goal, and Alexander Prass was sent off after removing his shirt to celebrate his goal while already booked.

Leverkusen had been unbeaten in eight games.

Man United's struggles continue in England

Manchester United's loss to Bournemouth increased the pressure on manager Michael Carrick, who dropped captain Bruno Fernandes from the starting lineup. Fernandes had criticized Carrick's tactics after a humiliating 4-1 loss at Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

United’s winless run reached eight games in all competitions, and it fell to 16th place in the standings.

Brighton lost 2-0 at Liverpool for a first defeat since August, while Newcastle won 2-0 at Crystal Palace.

Weah helps Marseille win in France

Weah scored Marseille's second goal as it beat Le Havre 4-3 to move to eighth place.

The hosts opened a four-goal lead by the 55th minute and held on after conceding in the 77th, 86th and 89th.

Rennes beat Strasbourg 3-0 with a pair of goals by Sebastian Szymanski to take first place with 16 points, one more than both Monaco and Lille, which drew 1-1. Lille played with 10 men from the 66th after a red card for Tanguy Nianzou.

Paris Saint-Germain’s home game against Lyon was moved from Sunday to Monday at the request of Paris police amid mass protests in France. PSG can move back to first place with a win.

Thuram decisive for Inter in Italy

Marcus Thuram scored and then earned the penalty kick that decided Inter’s 2-1 win over visiting Fiorentina.

Alex Jimenez had put Fiorentina ahead midway through the second half at the San Siro. Thuram equalized in the first minute of added time with a low shot through traffic and then was tugged down minutes later to set up a penalty that Piotr Zielinski converted in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Inter moved back level on points with Lazio but ahead on goal difference.

Juventus won 2-0 at Lecce with goals by Weston McKennie and Douglas Luiz, while Atalanta drew 4-4 with Frosinone at home.

AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf contributed to this report.

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