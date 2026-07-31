Bengals have one of their deepest defensive tackle groups despite Hill's injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — While BJ Hill is opening training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury, the Cincinnati Bengals have the benefit of entering the season with the deepest group of defensive tackles that the team has had in years.

The 31-year-old Hill was banged up for much of last season. Coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that he doesn’t expect Hill to miss all of training camp and the D-lineman is doing “as well as we had hoped.”

In March, the Bengals signed a projected starting defensive tackle in Jonathan Allen, who has been one of the more consistent pass rushing defensive tackles in the NFL over the last few seasons.

Then in April, an unexpected opportunity to trade for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence came up for the Bengals. After making that trade with the New York Giants, every defensive tackle was bumped down one spot on the pecking order.

The Bengals view that as a positive.

“We believe you have to have different waves of guys who can come in, stay fresh and keep you out of those really long drives where guys wear down,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said. “You have to have that competent second wave of guys. The teams that have played the best defense have that. Seattle had that last year. They have multiple waves of guys who came in.”

Veteran nose tackle TJ Slaton, the Bengals’ biggest acquisition on defense leading up to last season, now projects Lawrence’s backup. Slaton has a track record of being one of the better run-stuffing nose tackles in the NFL. This week, defensive coordinator Al Golden praised Slaton for “coming along really well” for the Bengals last year.

Golden also spoke optimistically about 2024 second-round pick Kris Jenkins Jr., who he says showed flashes last year before suffering a season-ending injury in December. In 15 games, including four starts, Jenkins had 36 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

“This is a huge year for me,” Jenkins said. “Year 3 is make or break for a lot of guys. It’s a big opportunity for a guy like me to establish myself. I’ve got to prove that. I’ve seen the improvement. This is the best I’ve felt about myself mentally, spiritually and physically. There’s competition across the board.”

Behind Lawrence, Hill, Allen, Slaton and Jenkins, the Bengals have 2024 third-round pick McKinnley Jackson and 2026 seventh-round pick Landon Robinson.

Tobin expects to see each of them get an opportunity to show what they’re capable of, and there’s room for any of them to be contributors.

“If he’s up to helping us win, they’re going to get their playing time,” Tobin said. “Hopefully, we’re three and out and we don’t have to be waving them in. We wanted to have enough guys to get through the season if there are injuries or a long drive.”

The improved depth at defensive tackle should really help the Bengals’ edge rushers, who are expected to get more one-on-one pass rush opportunities and more chances to pressure the quarterback. The spotlight is on free agent defensive end Boye Mafe, a major acquisition for the Bengals.

Last season, Mafe was a part of a Seahawks’ defensive line that won a Super Bowl.

“He did it all for Seattle,” Golden said.

With a blend of returning young faces and impact veterans who bring playoff experience to Cincinnati, Taylor sees intriguing qualities in the Bengals’ defense.

“Last year, we were bringing on a lot of younger guys who were going to play key roles for us,” Taylor said. “Now, you’re adding a lot of guys who have played in this league for a long time. They know exactly when you say something what you mean by it, even if it’s just a different word that we’re using. That experience lets them get up to speed significantly quicker.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl